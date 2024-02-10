DMK MPs walk out of Lok Sabha over fishermen issue

February 10, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The DMK on Saturday walked out of the Lok Sabha after an adjournment motion given by the party to discuss the arrest of 88 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy was rejected by the Speaker.

“I had given an adjournment motion today, on behalf of the DMK we wanted to raise the issue in the House. The Speaker is not allowing us, that is why we have walked out,” DMK MP T.R. Baalu told the media outside the House.

“…Nobody has been released so far. All these fishermen, they were fishing in our territorial water only. The Sri Lankan Navy is showing atrocious attitude and the Government of India is keeping a lukewarm position as far as this issue is concerned,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention for securing the release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka for allegedly trespassing in its waters. Mr Stalin in the letter said 88 Indian fishermen were arrested, and 12 boats were seized by Sri Lankan authorities in the past 28 days.

The Lok Sabha on Saturday took up for discussion the construction of Ram Temple and consecration of the idol of Lord Ram under rule 193.

