DMK MP Wilson moves Bill on NEET

04 December 2021 11:55 IST

He proposes amendment that will give States choice to opt out of test

NEW DELHI

DMK member in the Rajya Sabha P. Wilson on Friday introduced a Private Member’s Bill that would give States the choice to opt out of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into medical courses.

Mr. Wilson proposed to amend the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and Dentists Act, 1948, to give States the choice to opt out of NEET for under-graduate, post-graduate and diploma medical and dental courses and the National Exit Test for MBBS students to obtain a practitioner’s licence.

In Tamil Nadu, the demand to do away with NEET has been an important issue as several students have died by suicide after failing to clear the exam.

The DMK MP, who is also a senior advocate, moved another Private Member’s Bill to amend Article 130 of the Constitution and provide for permanent regional benches of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, with a Constitutional Bench at Delhi.