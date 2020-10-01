DMK MP Tiruchi Siva moves Supreme Court against passage of agriculture laws

Tiruchi Siva

NEW DELHI

01 October 2020

They are prima facie unconstitutional, illegal and arbitrary, says Tiruchi Siva.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the passage of the controversial agriculture laws.

Mr. Siva, in the petition settled by senior advocate P. Wilson and filed by advocate D. Kumanan, has challenged the constitutionality of the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act and The Essential Commodities (Amendment )Act 2020 (Act 21 of 2020) on various grounds.

The DMK leader said the laws were “prima facie unconstitutional, illegal and arbitrary” as they would “usher in a new exploitative regime for the poor farmers of the country, who are entirely dependent on earning their livelihood, by selling their produce in the market”.

The amendment to the Essential Commodities Act would facilitate black marketing. It will have black market dealers regulate the stock limit and stocking of agricultural produce.

“Suffice it to say that the Acts attack the very foundation of the agricultural fabric of the country that was built to safeguard the interests of the farmers and not leave them at the mercy of the new era of privatisation,” the petition said.

It said the Acts will create an alternative that’s outside the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).