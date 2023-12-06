DMK MP apologises after furore over remark on Hindi-speaking States

December 06, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

A DMK MP’s description of the BJP as a party only successful in Hindi-speaking States triggered a political controversy on Tuesday with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi equating it with controversial comments on Sanatana Dharma by other DMK leaders.

While the exact reference used by Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar during the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was removed from the official records, reactions flew thick and fast once the import of his words became clear.

“I think this is a disrespect of the Sanatani tradition (which holds the cow in reverence). DMK will soon get to know the benefits of gaumutra (cow urine). Anyone who tries to play with the sentiments of the country will get a befitting reply from the public,” Ms. Lekhi said outside Parliament.

Leaders of DMK’s ally Congress, including party leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and MP Karti Chidambaram, quickly distanced themselves from the remark.

In a statement, senior DMK functionary R.S. Bharathi said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had reprimanded the MP for his comment. Mr. Bharathi issued an advisory to DMK functionaries to exercise caution. “I request them to avoid expressing comments in their personal capacity while commenting on all-India issues.”

Mr. Senthilkumar subsequently apologised for his remark. “Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

