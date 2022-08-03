India

DMK MP A. Raja demands probe into 5G auction

DMK MP A. Raja. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent New Delhi August 03, 2022 13:08 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 13:09 IST

Former Telecom Minister and DMK MP A. Raja has demanded a probe into the 5G auction. Mr. Raja told reporters here on Wednesday that Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had claimed that compared to 2G, 3G and 4G, 5G spectrum will be sold up to ₹5 lakh crore. “But now the 5G has been auctioned for only ₹1.5 lakh crore. There is a huge scam in this,” Mr. Raja said.

Clickhere to read more on the 2G Spectrum Scandal

He said when compared to 2G, the 5G bandwidth are 10 to 20 times higher in cost and efficiency. “When i recommended only 30 MHz of spectrum to TRAI, the regulatory authority, the then CAG Vinod Rai said ₹ 1.76 lakh crore loss to the Government. But now 51 GHz of 5G spectrum is being sold for less amount and a huge scam has taken place,” Mr. Raja alleged.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He urged the Centre to investigate the auction. “This present government should investigate how much fraud in this,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also demanded an investigation into the report of Mr. Rai on 2G. He said only a probe can find out Mr. Rai’s intention to write such an audit report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
national politics
telecommunication service
parliament
Read more...