DMK MP A. Raja demands probe into 5G auction

The former Telecom Minister questions the comparatively low auction prices for the 5G services.

Former Telecom Minister and DMK MP A. Raja has demanded a probe into the 5G auction. Mr. Raja told reporters here on Wednesday that Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had claimed that compared to 2G, 3G and 4G, 5G spectrum will be sold up to ₹5 lakh crore. “But now the 5G has been auctioned for only ₹1.5 lakh crore. There is a huge scam in this,” Mr. Raja said.

He said when compared to 2G, the 5G bandwidth are 10 to 20 times higher in cost and efficiency. “When i recommended only 30 MHz of spectrum to TRAI, the regulatory authority, the then CAG Vinod Rai said ₹ 1.76 lakh crore loss to the Government. But now 51 GHz of 5G spectrum is being sold for less amount and a huge scam has taken place,” Mr. Raja alleged.

He urged the Centre to investigate the auction. “This present government should investigate how much fraud in this,” he said.

He also demanded an investigation into the report of Mr. Rai on 2G. He said only a probe can find out Mr. Rai’s intention to write such an audit report.