DMK, BJP spar over alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu

DMK member Kalanidhi Veeraswamy on Wednesday alleged the BJP-led NDA government attempted to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu, which was thwarted by the Dravidian party.

Participating in the discussions on Demands for Grants for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, Mr.Veeraswamy said the DMK will continue to protect Tamil speaking people’s linguistic pride.

“There has been three attempts by the BJP-led NDA government to impose Hindi on Tamil people...We have agitated and successfully thwarted the BJP’s attempt to impose Hindi(on Tamil Nadu),” he said. DMK members T.R. Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran were also seen supporting Mr. Veeraswamy.

“We are Dravidians and have been opposing imposition of Hindi since 1930. We will continue to protect our lingustic pride,” he added.

However, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy protested and said that Hindi is India’s main language, how can Mr. Veeraswamy speak against Hindi. “We are talking about Sports, where does imposition of Hindi come in...This is completely wrong,” Mr. Rudy asserted.