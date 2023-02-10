DMK and Congress MPs walk out of Lok Sabha in protest against Health Minister’s comment

February 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha on Friday in protest against Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement that they were playing politics over the AIIMS Madurai project.

Answering supplementary questions during Question Hour, Mr. Mandaviya charged the Opposition with giving “inaccurate information” about AIIMS Madurai.

The Health Minister said medical courses were being conducted at the institute, and ₹1,900 crore had been earmarked for creating infrastructure. When the DMK members asserted that AIIMS Madurai was not ready, he said, “Some people want to do politics on everything. I know why they are doing this as I have taken strong action against medical colleges which don’t have faculty, infrastructure and patients. This is the reaction to that.”

“Such illegalities will not be allowed by the [Narendra] Modi government. We will continue to take strong action against delinquent medical colleges,” he added.

The remark caused an uproar, with an agitated Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK saying, “Who is he to talk like this? He is blackmailing us. He is threatening us.”

While BJP members rallied behind the Health Minister, DMK and Congress members strongly protested against his comments. As the uproar continued, Speaker Om Birla tried to placate the Opposition members by assuring them that he will examine the propriety of the Minister’s statement. Unhappy with this, the DMK and Congress members staged a walkout from the House.

In response to a separate question from Congress member Gaurav Gogoi on the government’s stand on students’ demand for postponement of the NEET-PG 2023 examination, he said the examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5.

To ensure that no one is left out, the Health Ministry has extended the cut-off date for all those MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship, added Mr. Mandaviya.

Replying to another question by rebel YSRCP member K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government had given its own name to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Mr. Mandaviya said several States had violated the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre.

He cited ‘Mohalla Clinic’ in Punjab as one such scheme that violated the MoU the State government had signed with the Centre. “We release scheme-based grants. If they don’t utilise the scheme and follow its provisions, we are not left with any other option,” Mr. Mandaviya said.