D.K. Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya appears before ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday recorded the statement of Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar’s daughter in connection with the money laundering case in which he was arrested earlier this month.

Mr. Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya reached the ED headquarters around 10.30 a.m. It is learnt that the agency may pose to her questions related to a Trust and some transactions in Singapore.

The agency has already quizzed the Congress leader’s alleged close associate, Sachin Narayan, and co-accused Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah, then an employee of Delhi-based Karnataka Bhavan.

The ED investigation is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income-Tax Department last year, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions.

The Department had searched the premises allegedly linked to Mr. Shivakumar in August 2017 and found “unaccounted” cash. The agency identified other accused persons as Mr. Narayan, Mr. Hanumanthaiah, Sunil Kumar Sharma and N. Rajendra.

As alleged, an extensive network of conduits and premises in Delhi and Bengaluru had been set up for the hawala transactions and storage of cash.