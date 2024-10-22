Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as winter approaches, many States, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, have taken proactive measures by imposing an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers.

With no relaxation announced yet, people should brace for a cracker-less Deepavali. The rules have been laid out with most States permitting the bursting of green crackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in view of the worsening air pollution situation.

Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) order banned the manufacturing, storage, selling, delivery through online platforms, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi until January 1, 2025. Only “green crackers,” which are accessible from harmful substances like barium and lead, are permitted for sale and use. Firecrackers will be allowed on Deepavali (October 31, 2024) from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; for Gurpurab (November 15, 2024), the timings are 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; on Christmas Eve (December 25-26, 2024) and New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024–January 1, 2025), firecrackers can be used from 11:55 p.m. to 12:30 a.m..

Maharashtra and West Bengal

Maharashtra and West Bengal have also followed suit by enforcing the ban and restricting the sale and use of all firecrackers, except for certified “green” alternatives, in line with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives. These green crackers are designed to emit 30% less pollution than conventional ones. However, enforcement has been a challenge, as people often resort to smuggling crackers from neighbouring States where the ban may not be as strictly enforced.

Punjab

Following the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, issued periodically for compliance regarding firecracker use, the state government, exercising powers delegated by the Central Government under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, has implemented prohibitions, restrictions and regulations on the sale and use of firecrackers in Punjab. The bursting of firecrackers is allowed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Deepavali (October 31), from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. and again from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Gurpurab (November 15), from 11:55 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s eve.

Haryana

In Haryana’s Gurugram, a similar ban has been enforced, albeit with an exception for green crackers on Deepavali night. The order, issued on Wednesday, specifies that only “green” firecrackers, which are less harmful to the environment, may be used during specific festivals. These crackers can be used for a limited time on Deepavali, Gurpurab, and Christmas. On Deepavali and Gurpurab, green crackers will be allowed between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., while on Christmas Eve, they can be used from 11.55 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued comprehensive guidelines to control pollution from firecrackers during Deepavali’s upcoming celebrations. According to the advisory, which seeks to manage noise and pollution levels during the festival, the designated time slots to burst firecrackers are between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. To address firecrackers’ environmental and health impacts, the advisory says TNPCB is collaborating with various government departments to educate the public on safe practices.