District Magistrates told to expedite adoption orders

Letter from Central Adoption Resource Authority follows concerns over delays due to transfer of cases from courts to DMs

Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI
September 29, 2022 00:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Juvenile Justice Model Amendment Rules 2022 make District Magistrates the authority for passing adoption orders, instead of courts that were assigned this role earlier.  | Photo Credit: AFP

The country’s apex adoption body, Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), has written to District Magistrates to expeditiously dispose of cases and issue adoption orders, particularly where the matter has been transferred from courts in conformity with the revised rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The amount of court backlog varies, in some instances, hearings have concluded, in others they have not. Although two months is the maximum allowed time for the DM to issue an adoption order, the DMs have the authority to conclude the case during the first hearing itself and to issue adoption orders as expeditiously as possible, particularly the transferred cases,” says a letter from Tripti Guha, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and CEO of CARA, on September 27, 2022.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The letter follows the coming into effect of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act 2021 from September 1, followed by the JJ Model Amendment Rules 2022 which make District Magistrates the authority for passing adoption orders, instead of courts that were assigned this role earlier. This had led to apprehensions about delays in nearly 1,000 cases pending before courts, which would now have to be transferred to DMs for a final order. Activists, lawyers and adoption agencies said DMs and courts were not aware about the new rules and didn’t have instructions to deal with cases where courts had already spent several weeks in hearing arguments and evidence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
adoption
laws

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app