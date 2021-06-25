Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among States done in transparent manner: Centre

Allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to a State is done based on its population, caseload, utilisation efficiency and wastage factors, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said.

The Ministry said the allegations of non-transparent distribution of vaccines among States are “completely without any basis, and not fully informed”.

It clarified that the Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to States and Union Territories in a transparent manner based on the population of a State, its caseload, its utilisation efficiency and wastage factors.

In a statement, the Ministry said India’s COVID vaccination programme is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines and global best practices.

Anchored in systematic end-to-end planning, it is implemented through effective and efficient participation of States and Union Territories and the public.

Information about the vaccine supply by the Government of India, consumption by the States and Union Territories, vaccine doses available with them, along with vaccine supply in the pipeline is regularly shared through press releases by the Press Information Bureau, and also through other forums, the statement said.