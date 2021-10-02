Dissolve Haryana Staff Selection Commission, says Congress

CHANDIGARH

02 October 2021 21:16 IST

Mafia selling examination papers dominates the State, it says

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday raised questions on the functioning and examination system of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, demanding it to be immediately dissolved.

Mr. Surjewala said the government and the HSSC have made a mockery of the ability and competence of the youth of Haryana time and again. “The matter of fact is that the HSSC consisting BJP-JJP leaders has destroyed the entire examination system and ruined the future of the youth. The bubble has burst and the reality of their claims of transparency is getting exposed in every recruitment examination,” he said here at a press conference.

Mr. Surjewala alleged that a mafia selling examination papers dominates Haryana. “Now, another scam has come to the fore in the recruitment of SI [male]. In the last seven years, more than 30 papers have been leaked and sold openly. Fingers were pointed straight away at the politicians holding positions in the government and the HSSC. But no one has been punished in the last seven years.

“In the background of serious allegations, the Commission should be immediately dissolved and the allegations investigated by the High Court.”