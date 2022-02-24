Dissatisfied with Indian response: Ukraine envoy

Makes a forceful plea to India to stop bloodshed

Ukraine on Thursday made a forceful plea to India to stop the bloodshed following President Putin's order for "special military operations"in Ukraine.

"We are deeply dissatisfied with the Indian position. Already 10-15 people are killed. We are asking, pleading for the strong voice of India. In this case Prime Minister Modi ji can address Mr. Putin. He can address our President This is not the time for protocol bound statements. Your officials said they are closely watching the situation. This means nothing. India is the founder of non-alignment. We plead for the support of India. It's the moment of truth and moment of destiny," said Ambassador Igor Polikha of Ukraine. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally initiate dialogue with President Putin to halt the Russian military advances.

Mr. Polikha confirmed that Russia has launched military assault from three sides and that ground invasion is currently underway.

Mr. Polikha, who began his diplomatic career in 1989 as a part of the foreign service of the erstwhile Soviet Union, said that there was a possibility of the conflict turning into a bigger war in the coming hours. "One civilian has died and 10 to 15 military personnel have become casualties. I don't know what will happen next."

Safety of Indian students

The envoy also expressed concern about the safety of the Indian students under the shadow of the conflict.

"We are not dictating to our friends. We are pleading that you can provide us military diplomatic or any other kind of assistance," said Mr. Polikha, who is considered to be an expert on Indian and South Asian affairs.

Very few countries in the world can influence Russia and India is one of those nations with special ties with Russia, he noted.