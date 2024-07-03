GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disruptions a disgrace to Rajya Sabha: Dhankhar

He terms the entering of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge into the well of the House a disgrace to parliamentary propriety

Published - July 03, 2024 09:22 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar during the ongoing Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 3, 2024.

Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar during the ongoing Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, during his valedictory remarks on July 3 at the conclusion of the 264th session of the Upper House, expressed “deep disappointment” over recent disruptions in Parliament. He termed the entering of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge into the well of the House a disgrace to parliamentary propriety.

Mr. Dhankhar reminded elders that they are expected to exemplify their conduct, turning the Rajya Sabha into a temple of deliberation, discussion, dialogue, and debate. He warned that such actions undermine democratic values and set a dangerous precedent, antithetical to democratic values.

Opposition walkout

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Renuka Chowdhury and others walk out from the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addresses in the House, at the Parliament in New Delhi on July 3, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Renuka Chowdhury and others walk out from the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addresses in the House, at the Parliament in New Delhi on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mr. Dhankhar said disruptions not only impede the transaction of listed business but also erode the prestige of the esteemed institution. “While there was active participation from both the treasury and opposition benches, it was disheartening to witness seasoned members conduct themselves irresponsibly,” he said. Earlier, when the Opposition walked out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the debate on the motion to thank the President for her joint address to Parliament, Mr. Dhankhar intervened and said he is disappointed with such actions of the Opposition.

He said the debate saw active participation by 76 members for over 21 hours, including the maiden speeches by 19 newly elected members. “Despite losing 43 minutes to forced adjournments, the House compensated the shortfall by continuing discussions during lunch breaks and extending sittings beyond the scheduled time, extending total duration of business by three hours beyond the scheduled time,” he said, adding that the House’s productivity is more than 100%.

He thanked Deputy Chairman Harivansh, leader of the House J.P. Nadda, Mr. Kharge and leaders of various parties for the smooth proceedings of the House.

