Disrupt or Discuss: Cracks in the opposition ranks

February 06, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Cracks appeared in the opposition- that so far has been united on protesting against the government for allegedly forcing SBI, LIC, and other public banks to invest in the Adani Group, while a section of the opposition insisted on carrying on with disrupting the Parliament session, one set led by Trinamool Congress Party wanted to participate in the debate to articulate their position on the issue.

Speaking to The Hindu, Derek O’Brien, Parliamentary party leader of Rajya Sabha of TMC said, “Today we wanted to debate at 2:00 pm, but some of our friends in opposition wanted it to start tomorrow. We feel that it is a great opportunity to put across our views and expose the government. There are other State-centric issues like depriving the States of central funds.” Though, he said, that the difference between the opposition parties is only limited to “tactics”. “Our strategy is the same, the tactics may wary,” he added.

The opposition parties till last week had decided that after two days of disruption they will let the house function, though in the meeting on Monday morning according to sources, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Bharat Rastra Samithi insisted that the Adani issue cannot be clubbed along with other scheduled debates. The Congress, which was not entirely on board acquiesced.

Speaking to reporters, after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned within a few minutes in the morning, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that in the last three days, every single notice given by the Opposition under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha rules to debate the issue has been rejected. “It is beyond our comprehension how every notice can be defective,” he said. He underlined at the same that the opposition is not in favour of disrupting the house. “People of India should know, we do not want to disrupt the house. We want an orderly discussion on a matter of grave public importance. And the only way to a matter of great importance is to give notice under Rule 267 and seek permission from the chairman to start a discussion. Every attempt in this direction has been rejected by the chair. We are deeply sorry, disappointed.”

DMK’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchi Siva said, that rejecting the opposition’s notices on technical grounds does not help since the entire nation is looking at the Parliament for answers on how exactly will SBI and LIC be impacted by the fallout of the Hindenburg revelations on the Adani group. “They (the government) say you can discuss everything during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President. But even if we were to raise it, the government is not bound to reply, that is why we are insisting on a structured debate.”

BRS leader Keshav Rao accused the government of obfuscating the issue. “We need a focused debate on Adani, only then can we explain what exactly one group has been going, how ports even without tenders are handed over to him.” he said.

RJD another party that has been insisting on a focused debate on the issue said that it is not as if the Opposition is asking for a personal privilege. “We are concerned about Prime Minister’s image too. He is closely identified with the Prime Minister. We are asking for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to help salvage his image. There was a JPC on the allegation of ₹50-crore kickback in the Bofors gun deal. Subsequently, no merit was found in the allegations. All we are saying is more the government tries to cover up, it stands exposed. The emperor has no clothes.”