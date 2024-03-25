ADVERTISEMENT

Disposal of offerings in Ganga, Yamuna: NGT allows DPCC, UPPCB to file responses within 4 weeks

March 25, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The tribunal was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report regarding pollution in the two rivers because of the throwing of flowers and garlands offered in puja (worship) in polythene bags in their ghats

PTI

An old man seen collecting waste materia from the Ganga river in Narora, Bulandshahr Dist of Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

The National Green Tribunal has allowed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to file within four weeks their responses regarding throwing worship offerings in rivers Ganga and Yamuna.

A Bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that DPCCs counsel failed to point out the committee's response on the issue.

The Bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the counsel's submissions about submitting "a fresh proper response" covering the issue within four weeks.

In an order passed on March 18, the Bench noted that there was a similar plea of filing its response within four weeks from the UPPCBs counsel.

Allowing it, the Bench posted the matter on July 3 for further proceedings.

