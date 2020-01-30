National

IndiGo captain, who flew Kunal Kamra, 'disheartened' that airline took action without consulting him

“As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way,” the pilot-in-command of the IndiGo flight said in his email to the airline’s management

The pilot-in-command of the IndiGo flight in which journalist Arnab Goswami was allegedly heckled by Kunal Kamra has told airline’s management that he was “disheartened” to learn the carrier took action against the comedian without consulting him and solely on the basis of social media posts.

“As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way. Mr. Kamra’s behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly,” the captain said in his email to the airline’s management which has been accessed by PTI.

When asked about the pilot-in-command’s email, IndiGo said, “We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident.”

