Disha Ravi blames officials for missing Glasgow summit

The activist claimed that she did not get her Indian passport 88 days after sending in the application.

Climate activist Disha Ravi has blamed lack of cooperation from government officials for not getting her passport on time, which ultimately led to her missing the COP26 summit in Glasgow. In a statement posted on social media, the activist claimed that she did not get her Indian passport 88 days after sending in the application.

“I was supposed to be at COP26 because I was supposed to report for @grist because I deserved to be there, but I was denied my passport despite following due process. 88 days since I applied for a passport and I still don’t have it,” Ms. Ravi said, narrating her difficulties in getting the essential document.

Ms. Ravi, 22, was arrested in February this year by Delhi Police from her Bengaluru residence after she shared documents online that supported the rights of the farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws. The police have accused her of sedition and conspiracy. She subsequently got bail.

In a written statement, she recounted that a police official in Bengaluru refused to facilitate delivery of her passport and instead rebuked her mother for “raising a rebel”. She said that the police official compared her to fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya. “He implied that I was applying for a passport because I too wanted to flee, failing to acknowledge that getting a passport and leaving the country are two different things,” she said.

Ms. Ravi said that she “never dreamed” of leaving India.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to Ms. Ravi’s allegations over the delay in securing her passport.