Disha Ravi arrest | I am proud of 21-year-old martyr, not propagandists: Jal Shakti Minister

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on February 15 took a dig at those pointing to the young age of Disha Ravi, the climate change activist arrested for allegedly editing a “toolkit” on farmers’ protests.

“If age is the criteria then Param Veer Chakra Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal, martyred at 21 is who I am proud of. Not some #toolkit propagandists!” Mr. Shekhawat tweeted.

Ms. Ravi was arrested in Bengaluru on February 12 night, brought to Delhi and remanded in police custody for five days. The public prosecutor claimed that the “toolkit” was created as part of a plan to revive pro-Khalistan groups in the country.

