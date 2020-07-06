Sino-India disengagement statement follows Doval’s Sunday call to Wang

NEWDELHI/CHENNAI

NSA and the Chinese Foreign Minister, as Special Representatives on the boundary questions, last met in December 2019.

The disengagement announced on Monday came after a long and detailed conversation between National Security Advisor (NSA) oval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday evening where they decided to de-escalate the two-month long stand-off in Ladakh, even as China continued to claim its troops were “defending territorial sovereignty” during the Galwan clash on June 15.

“The two Special Representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release on Monday afternoon. It described the conversation as “frank and in-depth”. The phrase that “differences must not become disputes” has been used often by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi since the Doklam stand-off in 2017.

Mr. Doval and Mr. Wang, as Special Representatives on the boundary questions, last met in December 2019. For the past few weeks, through the crisis, Mr. Doval had been monitoring the situation from home, despite the fact that he had chosen to self-quarantine, after two family members contracted the Coronavirus. Sources said that Mr. Doval rejoined work at his office on Saturday, a day before the call with Mr. Wang.

In its statement on Monday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said, “The two sides emphasise that the consensus reached at the level of the two border defence forces commanders should be implemented as soon as possible to complete the process of disengagement of the front line forces of the two sides as soon as possible.”

MFA mentions Galwan clash

The MFA also spoke directly about the Galwan Valley clash that claimed 20 Indian soldiers’ lives. China has not accepted any casualties as yet.

“What happened recently in the western part of the border between China and India in the Galwan Valley is very clear,” said the MFA, adding, “China will continue to effectively defend its territorial sovereignty and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area.”

The statement diverges from the MEA, which has maintained that the Galwan clash had followed an attempt by the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) troops to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC.

According to the MEA, the agreement between the two sides is to complete the “disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas,” at the earliest, and that both sides would continue diplomatic and military talks, as well as those under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC).

“[Mr. Doval and Mr. Wang] reaffirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquility in border areas”, the MEA added.

As The Hindu reported on Sunday, Mr. Doval and Mr. Wang are already making preparations for the next round of talks between them, and the MEA said they would continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols”.