Disengagement in Depsang and Demchok first step, de-escalation next: EAM Jaishankar on India-China ties

PTI
Mr Jaishankar said disengagement of troops at Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh is the first step, and it is expected that India will return to the 2020 patrolling status. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said the disengagement of troops at Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh is the first step, and it is expected that India will return to the 2020 patrolling status.

The next step is de-escalation, which will not happen until India is sure that the same is happening on the other side as well, the EAM said, obviously referring to China.

Earlier this week, India announced it had reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Mr. Jaishankar said consensus has been achieved on patrolling and disengagement in Depsang and Demchok.

"It is obvious it will take time to implement the same. This is the issue of disengagement and patrolling which meant our armies had come very close to each other and now they have gone back to their bases. We hope the 2020 status is restored," he said.

The completion of disengagement is the first step. The next step is de-escalation which will not happen until India is sure that the same is happening on the other side as well, the External Affairs Minister said.

"After de-escalation, how to manage the borders will be discussed," he added.

