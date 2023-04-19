Disengagement and de-escalation best way forward: Rajnath on Ladakh stand-off

April 19, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The ongoing talks between India and China for peaceful resolution of the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh will continue and the best way forward is “disengagement and de-escalation”, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the Army Commanders Conference (ACC) on April 19.

“It is our ‘Whole-of-Government’ approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” Mr. Singh said addressing the first edition of the biannual ACC which began on April 17. He also appreciated the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which has led to the “incomparable improvement” of roads along the western and northern borders.

As the stand-off turns three years, two more friction points remain to be resolved. The two sides are expected to hold the 18th round of Corps Commander-level talks very soon to take forward the dialogue.

On the situation along the western borders, Mr. Singh talking of the Army’s response to cross-border terrorism said that proxy war by the adversary continues. “The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this I again compliment the Indian Army,” he said referring to the joint efforts by Central Armed Police Forces, police and the Army.

Stating that unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars, the Minister added, “Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies”.

Later, Mr. Singh reviewed an equipment display focusing on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, training, robotics, virtual reality and operational logistics.