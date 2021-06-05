Discussion on how Law and Social Sciences are connected

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 22:26 IST

Experts highlight nature of inter-disciplinarity and opportunities it presents

As part of its Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu Group, hosted a webinar on ‘Interdisciplinary connections between Law and Humanities’ on Friday. The session, moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, saw speakers discuss the ways in which Law and the Social Sciences are connected, the nature of this inter-disciplinarity and the opportunities it presents.

Pointing out that there has been a move from traditional to more esoteric practices, Sridhar Krishnaswami, Deputy Dean and Professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRMIST, said: “We need to have fusion and that’s why interdisciplinary courses are the needed solution today. We need dreamers who will bring in this vibrant change.”

V.M. Kannan, advocate at the Supreme Court, emphasised that one cannot study law only to become a lawyer. Law is an intellectual discipline that helps you think and write with logic, he said. “Law does not exist on its own. Humanities precedes the law and is all about changing culture, and hence the interdependence.”

Professor Gurudath Anantharamaiah Chilkunda, Dean, Faculty of Law, SRMIST, said legal education in India has become highly professional. “Law is being attached to other degrees like BA LLB (Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law), B.Com LLB (Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law), B.Sc LLB (Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Law), BBA LLB (Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Law), and B.Tech LLB (Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Law) —making it an attractive option for students.”

The session ended with the speakers fielding questions from the audience. View it at http://bit.ly/SRMISTTHYT1