Discussion on one year of Manipur violence

May 03, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

In this discussion, we are joined by Deputy Editor Vijaita Singh and Senior Reporter Abhinay Lakshman along with A. Bimol Akoijam, Associate Professor, JNU, Centre for Study of Social Systems and Dr. Chinkhanlun Guite, Assistant Professor, Delhi University, St, Stephen’s College.

One year ago today, Manipur descended into an ethnic conflict — between the valley-based majority Meitei people and the hills-based Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo people. While the immediate trigger for it seemed to be an order of the Manipur High Court on ST status for the Meiteis, tensions simmering between the two communities for months came to the fore and exacerbated the differences between them. In the last one year, over 221 people have been killed, including more than a dozen security personnel, and thousands have been injured. At least 50,000 people have been internally displaced and around 45 people from both communities remain missing. The situation in the State remains tense with a near-complete separation of the Kuki-Zo and the Meitei peoples.

