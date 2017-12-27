Discussion on Bill drowned out

During the post-lunch session, when the Lok Sabha started discussion on a Bill that protects lakhs of Delhi citizens who live in unauthorised colonies, the Congress members and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) resorted to loud protests to disrupt the proceedings.

While the Congress protested against Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s controversial remarks on the Constitution, the TRS demanded a separate High Court for Telangana.

After a 15-minute interruption, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was determined to carry on. Speaking on the subject of the Delhi Bill, BJP MP Jag Parvesh Verma reminded the TRS members that they should allow the Bill to be passed as they (TRS MPs) spend 200 of the 365 days in Delhi because of Parliament.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy, scheduled to speak on the Delhi Bill, instead used the opportunity to tell the Speaker that she should pull up Mr. Hegde for belittling the Constitution and that the Bill should not be passed in the din.

Ms. Mahajan informed the House that the Bill had to be passed before December 31 for the current law not to lapse. Though she asked the MPs not to raise other issues, Mohammed Salim of the CPI(M) and J P Yadav of the RJD tried following Mr. Roy despite the Speaker’s refusal.