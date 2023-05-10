ADVERTISEMENT

Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM Modi on meeting Israeli FM

May 10, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - New Delhi

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had to cut short the three-day trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on May 9, 2023, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the two countries. Photo Credit: @elicoh1/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10 said that in his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties.

Mr. Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but announced his decision to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip.

He called on the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

"Glad to have met Foreign Minister of Israel @elicoh1. We discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

