Discrepancy in number of votes polled and votes counted in 538 constituencies in Lok Sabha polls: ADR

Poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on July 29 said that there was a discrepancy in the number of votes polled and the number of votes counted in 538 constituencies in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In the election, a total of 5,54,598 votes counted were less than the votes polled in 362 parliamentary constituencies while a total of 35,093 votes were counted in excess of the votes polled in 176 constituencies, the ADR said at a press conference here.

The NGO also flagged the “inordinate” delay in the release of final voter turnout data, and “absence of disaggregated constituency and polling station figures” in absolute numbers.

ADR founder Jagdeep Chokkar questioned as to whether the elections results were declared based on final reconciled data and said that “this has raised concerns and public suspicion regarding the correctness of the election results”.

A reaction from the Election Commission of India (EC) was awaited.

A report by the ADR titled, “Discrepancies between the votes cast and the votes counted in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election: Multiple perspectives”, said that while declaring the results of the general election, votes polled and counted showed significant discrepancies in 538 parliamentary constituencies, except Amreli, Attingal, Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

“Surat constituency was uncontested. Hence the total discrepancies in 538 constituencies are 5,89,691 votes,” it said.

“The Election Commission has so far failed to give any reasonable explanation in declaring the election results before releasing the final and authentic data on vote count, the mismatch in EVM votes polled EVM votes counted, increase in voter turnout, non-disclosure of number of votes polled in numbers, unreasonable delay in release of votes polled data and the clean-up of certain data from its website,” it said in a statement.

The organisation said that in order to maintain the purity and legitimacy of elections, the EC should publish the total number of electors in each parliamentary constituency, total number of voters as noted in register of voters, and number of voters as per EVM for all parliamentary constituencies that have already gone to polls.

“In order to remove any/all apprehensions from the minds of the voters, EC should provide the following information in the public domain for the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and for all future elections, i.e., Statutory forms 17C, Form 20, Form 21C, Form 21D and Form 21E,” it said.

