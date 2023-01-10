HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Disappearing Azad Party', Jairam Ramesh takes swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad's outfit

Mr. Azad formed the outfit after quitting the Congress

January 10, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad's DAP calling it "Disappearing Azad Party" over the exodus of leaders from the newly-formed outfit.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a tweet by Indian Youth Congress media coordinator Jahanzaib Sirwal in which he posted what he said were resignation letters of two office-bearers of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP)— Choudhary Nizamuddin Khatana and Choudhary Gulzar Ahmad.

"Disappearing Azad Party," Mr. Ramesh tweeted in a swipe at the Ghulam Nabi Azad-founded party.

Mr. Azad formed the outfit after quitting the Congress.

Last week, 17 leaders of the DAP in Jammu and Kashmir, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, had deserted former Congress veteran Azad and returned to the Congress fold.

The leaders were welcomed back by the Congress which said they had gone on "leave for two months".

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.