Disagreements continue in parliamentary panel on Waqf

Delhi Chief Minister had written to the panel on Monday saying that the presentation made by Delhi Waqf Board administrator should be treated as null and void

Published - October 30, 2024 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leaders walk out of the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Opposition leaders walk out of the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Disagreements continued in Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, over deposition of Delhi Waqf Board administrator despite the objection from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Ms. Atishi had written to the panel on Monday saying that the presentation made by the administrator should be treated as null and void since it was not vetted by the Delhi government. In response to the letter, the panel Chairperson Jagdambika Pal had sought Lok Sabha Secretary-General’s opinion on the issue before allowing the administrator to continue with his presentation.

On Tuesday, as the administrator continued with his presentation, three members – AAP MP Sanjay Singh, DMK MP MM Abdulla, and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi stood up in protest. It is learnt that both Mr. Singh and Mr. Abdulla were standing for more than an hour in protest. Mr. Pal, heeding to their demand, has now agreed to hear Delhi Minority Affairs Minister too.

Meanwhile the administrator who wholeheartedly supported the Bill was asked some sharp questions by the opposition member. It is learnt that the administrator in his presentation appreciated the provision for separate boards for Agakhani and Bohra communities, saying that it is “forward looking” and “promotes eclectic nature of the society”. Mr. Owaisi, as per sources, intervened to ask if the Delhi Waqf Board has a clear estimate of number of people following the two denominations.

