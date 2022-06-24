Disability board asks States to assess accessibility of public buildings

Rights of PwD Act, 2016 had deadline of June 14, 2022 to complete the work

The Central Advisory Board on Disability on Friday asked States and Union Territories to identify public buildings that were yet to be made accessible by July 31 and seek an extension if required, according to a statement by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

The CAB, which is required by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 to meet once in six months, held a meeting on Friday, its fifth-ever. The last meeting of the board was in November 2020.

The board, chaired by Social Justice Minister Virender Kumar, deliberated on the “status of implementation of the RPwD Act, 2016, Accessible India Campaign, Unique Disability Identity Card Project” and other disability sector issues.

“The Board deliberated at length the issues relating to the provision in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 which provide timeline of five years for making all existing public buildings accessible by 14.06.2022. The Board advised the States/UTs to identify the public buildings in their States/UTs, which are yet to be made accessible and draw out action plan to make such buildings accessible within the shortest possible time, while giving priority to education, health and other public utility buildings,” the statement read.

The States and UTs were asked to submit their plans with justification for any extension by July 31 to the Department of Empowerment of PwD (DEPwD). The States and UTs were also encouraged to notify the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules and set up State Advisory Boards if not done already.

The meeting was attended by Ministers in-charge from 12 States and UTs and officers from all States and UTs, apart from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and Lakshadweep.