Directorate of Estates sends team to evict Mahua Moitra from Govt. bungalow in Delhi

January 19, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel near Mahua Moitra’s residence in New Delhi on January 19, 2024

Police personnel near Mahua Moitra’s residence in New Delhi on January 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Directorate of Estates on January 19 sent a team of officials to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from her government accommodation, an official said.

Earlier this week, the DoE had issued an eviction notice to Ms. Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month.

Editorial | Bad precedent: On the expulsion of Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra

"A team has been sent to evict the TMC leader from the government bungalow allotted to her as an MP," an official told PTI.

On Thursday, Ms. Moitra failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court which refused to stay the DoE notice and asked her to vacate the government bungalow.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said no specific rule has been brought before the court which dealt with the eviction of MPs from government accommodation after they cease to be lawmakers.

