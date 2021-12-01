Directorate General of Civil Aviation postpones reopening of international flights indefinitely

NEW DELHI:

01 December 2021 15:35 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCI), on December 1, postponed indefinitely the date of resumption of international flights in view of the new variant of COVID-19 virus called Omicron.

“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variant of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all the stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” the DGCA said.

Last week, the authority had announced reopening of international flights from December 15 after a gap of 20 months. It said that countries not in the “at risk” list of the Health Ministry could revert to pre-COVID schedule of flights from December 15, while those in the list could revert to 50%-70% of their earlier schedule.