Direct booking for Vande Bharat flights

A Vande Bharat evacuation flight from U.S. at the Hyderabad International Airport. Photo: Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indians stranded around the world may soon be able to book Vande Bharat flights directly on Air India’s website, according to a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“We are doing this as a trial, but the airline will continue to be assisted by our foreign missions and the criteria for identifying passengers in distress will also apply,” the source explained.

There was no clarity yet on whether private airlines allowed to operate flights under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission for repatriation of Indians will also be able to do the same.

The government plans to bring back 1,00,000 passengers from 60 countries in the second phase of the mission, which is under way.

“Our preparations for the third phase has started, we will be widening our footprint. The plan is to increase our entry points into India as well as expand domestic feeder flights,” said the official.

Coronavirus
