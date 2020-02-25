Din in Bihar Assembly over Opposition’s adjournment motion call on CAA, NPR, NRC

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | File.

Patna:

25 February 2020 13:45 IST

The CPI-ML and Congress legislators too supported RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s call for adjournment motion

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday witnessed ruckus over Opposition parties’ call for adjournment motion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav called for an adjournment motion over the issues of the CAA, the NPR and the proposed NRC which was opposed by the members of Treasury Bench.

“When the government has issued gazette notification to begin the process of NPR in the State from May 15 to June 28 as per Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had tweeted earlier, the Chief Minister should now clarify how he has been saying NPR will should be implemented in its old 2010 format,” asked Tejashwi Yadav. “It’s a kala kanoon (black law)”, said Mr. Yadav and Opposition party MLAs.

Advertising

Advertising

The CPI-ML and Congress legislators too supported the Mr. Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal call for adjournment motion on these issues, the members of the Treasury Bench opposed the move vehemently and created a din and, later, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Protest outside Assembly

Outside the Assembly too, the Opposition party MLAs protested against the CAA, the NPR and the NRC with placards hanging on their neck which said, “desh ek aur hum sab ek hain (the nation is one and we all are one)”. The CPI-ML workers also began their protest march from Gardanibagh to the Assembly braving heavy rain.

The State government is also scheduled to present the Budget on Tuesday. “First we want the government to make its stand clear on these issues and like Kerala, West Bengal and other States, pass a resolution against the CAA, the NPR and proposed NRC in the House”, demanded CPI-ML MLA Mehboob Alam.

Earlier in January while addressing mediapersons, Deputy Chief Minister and senior State BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had said that “the first phase of Indian census 2021 and the process of National Population Register (NPR) in Bihar will be done between the period of May 15 and June 28, 2020”. Later, he tweeted to say that a notification issued by Bihar government for the same had been issued on December 18, 2019. “No government has the courage to stop NPR exercise in their respective States,” Mr. Modi had added.

Later, Mr. Modi, State party president Sanjay Jaiswal and other party leaders had also began a ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ (awareness campaign) to make people aware about the CAA in Patna, West Champaran and other districts.

However, of late, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been reiterating in public meetings and to media that “NPR in the State should be implemented only in the earlier format of 2010 and there is no question of implementing NRC in the State”.