Dilli Chalo | Punjab, Haryana CMs spar on farmers’ protest

After Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said the Punjab government will be fully responsible if there is a catastrophic situation surrounding COVID-19 in Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit back saying Mr. Lal should have allowed them to move quickly through to Delhi instead of stopping them in his State.
Mr. Manohar Lal said precautionary measures were taken by his government so that the pandmic does not take catastrophic proportions.
“In view of the pandemic, everyone should fulfil their responsibility. But it is surprising that at such a time, the Punjab government has exhibited irresponsible behaviour and created such a situation,” Mr. Lal told journalists in Hisar.
On Mr. Lal’s remark that farmers should not block Haryana’s borders, Captain Amarinder pointed out that it was Haryana government that had been blocking the borders for the past three days by forcibly stopping the farmers from proceeding.
