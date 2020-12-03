Dilli Chalo | Government gives assurances on MSP; farmers stick to repeal of agriculture laws

NEW DELHI

03 December 2020 18:19 IST

Next round of talks on December 5; farmers decline government lunch, tea during talks.

The meeting between farmer leaders and Central Ministers has concluded, after more than seven hours of discussions. The next round of talks will be on December 5, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the meeting.

Mr. Tomar said the government gave assurances that MSP will continue adding tha it was willing to look into farmers’ concerns regarding grievance redressal and the right to approach civil courts, as well as the concern that private buyers of farm produce will not require anything more than a PAN Card. Issues related to power subsidies and stubble burning were also discussed, he said.

“Government does not have any ego. We are willing to discuss all issues with farmers. I appeal to farmers to end the protests,” Mr. Tomar said.

Advertising

Advertising

Farmer leaders said that while the government listened to some specific concerns during a section-wise discussion. Their main demand still remained the complete repeal of all three laws as there are major underlying issues with the laws, which cannot be resolved, they said.

Decline government lunch, tea

The farmer leaders declined the government’s offer of lunch and tea at the talks venue, Vigyan Bhavan, preferring to bring in their own food from a nearby gurdwara.

“The government said they would not repeal the three laws, and there is much anger about that, and a lot of heated arguments going on in the meeting room. In that situation, how can they eat the government’s food during the lunch break?” said one farmer leader on the Singhu border, whose colleagues are inside the Vigyan Bhavan. “So they brought lunch for themselves from a gurdwara langar instead, just regular chapati and dal. A few minutes ago, during the tea break, chai was also taken in from outside,” he added.