Dilli Chalo | Farmers’ protest enters fifth day

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital.

Rejecting the Centre’s offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and have called a meeting to discuss their next course of action later in the day.

Farmers, who had reached Nirankarai Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday, continued their protest there.

Traffic continued to be disrupted in the city due to the protests.

Taking to twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday alerted commuters to take an alternate route since Singhu and Tikri borders continued to remain closed.

“Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders,” it tweeted.

In another tweet, it said, “Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8,Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.”

Many ‘khaps’ from Haryana decided to join agitating farmers on Sunday. The decision was taken in a meeting of the chiefs of 30 ‘khaps’ (caste councils) in Rohtak, independent MLA from Haryana’s Dadri constituency Sombir Sangwan, who also heads the ‘Sangwan Khap’, told PTI over the phone.

Delhi’s Palam Khap also took part in the meeting which was presided by its head Ram Karan Solanki, said Sangwan.

All ‘khaps’ which took part in the meeting unanimously decided to extend support to the thousands of farmers sitting in protest on Delhi borders, he added.