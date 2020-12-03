Dilli Chalo | Farmers decline government lunch, tea during talks

Farmer leaders insist that laws must be repealed or agitation will not be stopped.

Farmer leaders currently meeting with Central Ministers at the Vigyan Bhavan declined the government’s offer of lunch and tea, preferring to bring in their own food from a nearby gurdwara.

“The government said they would not repeal the three laws, and there is much anger about that, and a lot of heated arguments going on in the meeting room. In that situation, how can they eat the government’s food during the lunch break?” said one farmer leader on the Singhu border, whose colleagues are inside the Vigyan Bhavan. “So they brought lunch for themselves from a gurdwara langar instead, just regular chapati and dal. A few minutes ago, during the tea break, chai was also taken in from outside,” he added.

Reports within the meeting say that the government may be willing to give a written statement that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue, as it has declared in Parliament. However, farmer leaders are insisting that the three laws must be repealed, or the agitation will not be stopped.

The talks began at noon, and there is no sign of ending the deadlock yet.