Dilli Chalo | Farmer leaders insist on scrapping of farm laws, stay put at Delhi borders

New Delhi

09 December 2020 12:01 IST

The sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions has been cancelled

With the Centre-farmer talks ending in a stalemate, thousands of farmers stayed put at Delhi borders on December 9 to press for repeal of the agri marketing laws.

A meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure on December 8 night as farmer leaders rejected the government’s offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.

This comes after many farm leaders had threatened to boycott the talks.

As the protests continued, traffic was disrupted at border points with farmers agitating on the Singhu, TIkri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about that the Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. However, Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

It also said that those travelling to Haryana can take Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

It also said that the traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and suggested commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH-44.

Farmer leaders have been firm on their demand for repeal of three new farm laws enacted in September.