Dilli Chalo | BSP extends support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

BSP chief Mayawati. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on December 7 extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers, with party chief Mayawati appealing to the Centre to accept their demands.

In a tweet on December 7, she said, “Farmers are protesting against three farm laws and are demanding their withdrawal. Farmer organisations have given a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8, and the BSP supports it. Along with this, it appeals to the Centre to accept the demands of farmers.”

The BSP is among several political parties, including the Congress and the AAP, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

