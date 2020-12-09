Dilli Chalo | Agitating farmer unions get draft proposals from govt

New Delhi

09 December 2020

Farmer unions receive government’s draft proposal to amend three contentious farm laws: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, a representative group of their unions on December 9 received a draft proposal from the government on some key concerns raised by the protesters.

The draft proposal has been sent to 13 farm union leaders including Joginder Singh Urgrahan of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the biggest among nearly 40 agitating unions.

Representatives of farmer organistaions arrive for a meeting on the Centre's farm reform laws, near Singhu border in New Delhi on December 9, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Farmer unions have received the draft proposal from the government,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said. He is one of the many union leaders participating in the ongoing negotiations with the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah in December 8 night’s meeting with 13 union leaders had said the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who are insisting for repealing these laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for December 9 morning, has also been cancelled.

The draft proposal has been sent by Vivek Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in Agriculture Ministry.