Dilip Kumar a legend of Indian cinema: Manmohan

08 July 2021 22:20 IST

The former PM and Sonia write to Saira Banu condoling the actor’s death

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday wrote to Saira Banu condoling the death of her husband and legendary artist Dilip Kumar.

“Shri Dilip Kumar ji, who was referred to affectionately as the ‘Tragedy King’ and ‘The First Khan’ of Indian cinema, has been credited with bringing a distinct form of acting technique to Indian cinema,” Dr. Singh wrote in his letter, adding, “He was a legend of Indian cinema who will remain as a prince in the minds of generations of Hindi cinema lovers.”

In her letter to Ms. Banu, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said “the golden age of Indian cinema has come to an end with his passing away.”

“Dilip Kumar was a legend in his lifetime and will remain a legend in the future too, as generations of film lovers will continue to watch him with admiration in films that his superb acting skills turned into evergreen classics,” Ms. Gandhi wrote.