GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Digvijaya Singh acquitted in RSS case

The defamation case pertains to his remarks that BJP and RSS workers were spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI

March 12, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. File

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh was on Tuesday acquitted in a defamation case over his remarks that the BJP and RSS workers were spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. 

A Gwalior-based court acquitted Mr. Singh from charges under the ninth exception of IPC Section 499 in the case filed by a BJP worker and lawyer Awadesh Singh Bhadoriya. 

The case pertains to Mr. Singh’s August 2019 remarks in which he had said that some people from the Bajrang Dal and the BJP were caught “spying for the ISI”.

“In the BJP’s rule, these people got bail which should be cancelled. They should face proper trial under sedition charges. On one hand the BJP lectures us on nationalism every day, on the other hand their own people take money from them [Pakistan] to spy on India,” Mr. Singh had charged, speaking to reporters on August 31, 2019. 

He was speaking following the arrest of various alleged Bajrang Dal workers in connection with a terror-funding racket busted in Madhya Pradesh.

The court rejected the merits of the case saying that the complainant had “failed to prove” that Mr. Singh had defamed the BJP and RSS workers. 

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Mr. Singh said that he faced legal action whenever he spoke truth. “But the truth prevails,” he said. 

“I had six cases against me and five are remaining. Out of them, one is a defamation case by the RSS, two cases are by [Asaduddin] Owaisi ji’s AIMIM and one was filed by Baba Ramdev. Whenever I speak the truth, it pricks people. In 2011, I had said Baba Ramdev is a fraud but now the Supreme Court is also saying this,” the Congress veteran said. 

Part of Mr. Singh’s legal team, advocate Sanjay Shukla said the complainant could not prove both the defamation charges and that he himself was a member of a political organisation. 

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.