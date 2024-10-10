Dignitaries pay rich tributes to Ratan Tata’s life and legacy
India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics, says President Droupadi Murmu; Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar hails him as a man of ‘deep commitment and compassion’
Published - October 10, 2024 11:13 pm IST - New Delhi
Police personnel drape mortal remains of Ratan Tata in the national flag, at the NCPA lawns for the public to pay last respects, in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.
| Photo Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were among top dignitaries who offered rich tributes to Ratan Naval Tata on Thursday.
“In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence,” Ms. Murmu said in a post on X.
Recalling the towering personality of Tata, Mr. Dhankhar posted on X, “A man of deep commitment and compassion, his philanthropic contributions and the humility he embodied aptly reflect the ethos he embraced. As ‘the legend’ of Indian industry leaves behind a lasting legacy, Bharat would miss him very dearly”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had condoled his demise soon after the news broke late on Wednesday night.
“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” Mr. Modi had said.
On Thursday, former Prime Minister Dr. Singh wrote a letter to the Chairman of Tata Sons N. Chandrasekaran, in which he recalled Mr. Tata as a stalwart of Indian industry who could speak truth to the people in power. “He was much more than a business icon, his vision and humanity demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life. He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power. I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions,” Dr. Singh said.
Remembering him with pride and affection in a post on X, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said Mr. Tata was “a true leader who groomed many leaders to steer India’s largest conglomerate business”.
Echoing him, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said Tata was the gentle colossus of India’s corporate world “who made the Tata conglomerate ready for a post-1991 India”. “It was not easy because he was surrounded by legends themselves when he succeeded JRD Tata, but he prevailed by his vision, resolve, and grit,” Mr. Ramesh added.
Ratan Tata became the chairman of Tata group in 1991. Tata received the baton J. R. D. Tata, his uncle, to an empire made-up of a disparate set of companies united only by name, literally.
(From left) Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Sons with Executive Vice-President P. A. Vandrevala and CEO of TCS S. Ramadurai at the inauguration of TCS' Sholinganallur facility
near Chennai on March 25, 1999.
Ratan Tata with K.B.Dadiseth, the then Director of Indian Hotels Company Limited in Mumbai on August 26, 2000. The IHCL is the holding company for Tatas hotel business, which includes flagship Taj and affordable Ginger Hotels.
Ratan Tata with former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist veteran Jyoti Basu on August 30, 2000. The Tatas had big plans to manufacture their affordable car Nano in West Bengal’s Singur. However, it failed after massive protests on land acquisition. Tata Nano was eventually rolled out from Sanand in Gujarat, and the Left Front lost power in the State.
Ratan Tata with CEO N.srinath, CEO of Tata Internet Services Limited at a press conference to announce the launch of Tata Nova Internet Services in Mumbai on March 1, 2001. Poineers in all
The former Union Minister for tourism and culture Ananth Kumar and Ratan Tata, exchanging the MoU signed for the upgradation of facilities at the Taj Mahal in New Delhi on June 21, 2001.
Ratan Tata receiving the CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award from the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on September 13, 2004. Ratan Tata had shown his support to government when Manmohan Singh chaired as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.
The former Union Minister for Information Technology and Communications Dayanidhi Maran (left), with Ratan Tata, and the Chairman of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) Subodh Bhargava (right), at the TGN - VSNL integration ceremony in New Delhi on July 28, 2005.
Former President Pratibha Patil presenting the Padma Vibhushan Award to Ratan Naval Tata during the presentation of Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 10, 2008.
Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Motors, handing over the key of the first Nano car to Ashok Vichare and his family, in Mumbai on July 17, 2009. The Tata Nano, popularly called “1 lakh car”, was considered the “cheapest car”. It failed to impress the Indians and overall sales did not meet the expected target.
Ratan Tata group went in F/A 18 Super Hornet during the AERO INDIA 2011 at Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bangalore on February 10, 2011. Ratan Tata was a trained pilot and he had licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, showing his ever-growing passion towards aviation all his life.
Ratan Tata at the unveiling of world's first ever gold jewellery car by Goldplus, a jewellery brand by Titan Industries in Mumbai on September 19, 2011.
Ratan Tata seen at the Jaguar stall at the Auto Expo 2012, in New Delhi on January 05, 2012. The Tata Group has scripted one of the most fabulous turnarounds in the auto industry and has been able to position the marquee British brands as formidable entities in the fiercely competitive global car market.
Ratan Tata being felicitated by Dr. Harshad Mangaldas Punjani while the Chief of and RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat applauds at an event organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Mumbai on August 24, 2018.
Tata first visited the RSS headquarters on December 28, 2016, his 79th birthday, while he was locked in a bitter boardroom battle with ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ratan Tata after his inaugural speech at 8th Global Summit in Gujarat on January 10, 2017. When Mr. Modi took over the rein in 2017, Ratan Tata was one of the business men to support the government. In 2015, Ratan Tata said, “there’s a great deal of hope in the inspirational leadership of Modi.”
Ratan Tata praying to Dwajasthambam at Tirumala temple on August 31, 2018
Indian industrialist Ratan Tata attends an event to receive a Doctor of Literature honorary title from the HSNC University in Mumbai on June 11, 2022. “The university believes that Ratan Tata reflects the philosophy of development, education and upliftment of all, which also resonates with the vision of HSNC University, Mumbai,” it said in a statement.
Ratan Tata’s love for pets, and particularly strays, extends far beyond the ones in the immediate vicinity of Bombay House. Legend has it that once Tata was moved to see a stray dog battling it out in the rain outside Bombay House, which led to the specific instruction on allowing full access to the premise for canines.
Industrialist Ratan Tata and Founder of Good Fellows Shantanu Naidu during the launch of India’s first companion start up for elders “Good fellows” at Taj President in Mumbai on August 16, 2022.
Policemen carry a coffin of the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata before the funeral, in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.
The mortal remains of Ratan Tata arrived at the Worli crematorium after the final procession on October 10, 2024.
1/3
Recalling his meeting a few weeks ago, former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar in a statement said, “With the courage to speak truth to power, he will forever remain a role model for those seeking leadership and trust of the community”.
Former Chief Election Commissioner Naveen Chawla talked about Tata supporting small NGOs and recalled how two dogs shared Tata’s office space. “The last time I met Ratan Tata was when I went to see our NGO’s mentor, the late Krishna Kumar at his office, and lo and behold, I was greeted by two dogs, who announced the presence of Mr. Tata in his office, the floor shared by Mr. Tata, KK and the dogs. I was thus able to thank him for the Tata Trusts’ support to our two tiny NGOs that support disabled kids and the leprosy-affected,” Mr. Chawla said in a message.