Digitisation of NSD recordings to start soon

Project involves around 19,000 hours of audio and video recordings

The project to digitise the National School of Drama’s around 19,000 hours of audio and video recordings would start this financial year, according to NSD officials on Tuesday.

The NSD had invited bids for the project in July and the process would begin soon, an NSD official said. The project to construct a new building was also in the last stages of obtaining approvals, the official said.

Earlier in the day, NSD chairman Paresh Rawal addressed a press conference on the “progress” made in the past one year, the NSD read. The actor had taken over as chairman in September 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. Online classes were organised for students, the redevelopment of the school that was stalled for years was restarted and the initiative of digitisation of the campus was started, the NSD said.

“Work is under way on four new productions with first and second year students…the process of new admissions has started.”

Interviews for the January session would begin from Wednesday, it said.

In July, the NSD had invited bids for the digitisation of 17,000 hours of video content, 2,000 hours of audio, 30,000 photographs and negatives and setting up of an e-library system.