ADVERTISEMENT

Digitisation giving big boost to healthcare, medical education: Mandaviya

January 17, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Davos

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos.

PTI

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Smriti Irani during an event on sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, at India Lounge, in Davos, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Digitisation is giving a big boost to healthcare and medical education sectors in India while also providing much needed safeguard against corruption, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Speaking at a breakfast session organised by industry chamber CII and consultancy giant EY, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 here, the Health Minister also said that there is no risk of data theft in digitisation of medical records of Indian citizens.

Also read: Training tomorrow’s physicians

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Access to records is available only after consent of the patient through a single-use OTP and the data cannot be stored locally or accessed by any hospital, doctor or laboratory after the patient has left, he said.

Mr. Mandaviya also said technology and artificial intelligence are helping in a big way in the medical education sector with all colleges and institutions being linked to the National Medical Council.

"These are examples of how we can create a corruption-free society," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US