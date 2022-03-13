Digital awareness classes to be held for wives of slain ITBP personnel

The wives welfare association of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) deployed along the China border will organise online classes to create digital awareness among the wives of ITBP personnel killed in action.

For this, the Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) will distribute around 300 smartphones to the wives of the ITBP personnel who were killed in the line of duty.

HWWA chairperson Ritu Arora said the women could share their problems and complaints through the digital platform on these phones under the grievance redressal mechanism which will be taken up immediately.

SSB workshop

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) deployed along the Nepal and Bhutan borders organised a six-day workshop on gender sensitisation that was attended by 50 officers. As many as 16 faculty members from institutions such as the AIIMS, Delhi University, Jamia Milia Islamia University, JNU, IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Indian Law Institute, National Law University and eight officers from the Delhi Judicial Services delivered lectures and shared their experiences during the workshop.