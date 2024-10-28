What is ‘digital arrest scam’ and how can you protect yourself?

A recent scam has emerged, resulting in significant financial losses for individuals and businesses, amounting to crores of rupees, under the guise of “digital arrest.” In digital arrest scam, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to deceive their victims. Prime Minister Modi has also issued a warning to the public regarding this scam, urging them to report any such incidents to the cyber helpline. Additionally, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) has provided a list of methods by which these fraudsters carry out online scams, including the digital arrest scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is a digital arrest scam?

A digital arrest scam is an online scam that defrauds victims of their hard-earned money. The scammers intimidate the victims and falsely accuse them of illegal activities. They later demand money and puts them under pressure for making the payment.

How digital arrest scam works?

In digital arrest scam, perpetrators pose as law enforcement officials, such as CBI agents, income tax officers, or customs agents, and initiate contact with victims via phone calls. Subsequently, they request that the victims switch to video communication through platforms like WhatsApp and Skype. The scammers then threaten the victims with a digital arrest warrant, citing various reasons such as financial misconduct, tax evasion, or other legal violations. In certain instances, these fraudsters create a police station-like set-up to further convince victims that the call is legitimate. Under the guise of “clearing their name”, “assisting with the investigation”, or “refundable security deposit/escrow account”, individuals are coerced into transferring large sums of money to specified bank accounts or UPI IDs. Once the victims comply and make the payment, the scammers vanish, leaving the victims to face financial loss and potential identity theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to avoid becoming a victim of digital arrest scam?

The most important way to protect yourself from getting scammed is to be aware. Always stay vigilant against such crimes. Here are some tips to save you from digital arrest scam:

Be suspicious of calls from fake officials claiming that you are in trouble. It is always important to remember that real law enforcement agency officials will never ask for payment or banking details.

Do not give in to the “pressure tactics” deployed by cyber criminals, who seek quick action by creating “a sense of urgency”.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are suspicious about the call, verify their identity by directly contacting the relevant agency they are referring to. Try to be calm and do not panic.

Avoid sharing personal information and never disclose sensitive personal or financial details over the phone or video calls, especially to unknown numbers.

Remember, government agencies do not use platforms like WhatsApp or Skype for official communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you think you are being scammed, never forget to report the incident to the local police or cyber crime authorities.

CERT-In’s advisory to the public said staying “vigilant and informed” is crucial to protect oneself from this “emerging cyber threat”.

What to do if you are a victim of digital arrest scam and lost money?

If you are a victim of digital arrest scam, the first step is to immediately report your bank and freeze your account.

ADVERTISEMENT

File a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in).

Always keep whatever evidence you have — call details, transaction details, messages, etc.

Seek help from a lawyer if needed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.