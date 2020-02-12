Differently abled couples in Udaipur get married in mass wedding

Forty-seven differently abled and underprivileged couples tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony and took a pledge against the dowry system in Udaipur. Narayan Seva Sansthan, a philanthropic institution, organised the ceremony on Sunday for persons it has helped out through corrective surgery.

Thirty of the married couples were skilled through the Sansthan’s vocational training programmes. The institution has also recruited a few couples by offering them jobs that fit their capacities, making them financially independent and employable.

Gifts given

During the ceremony, the newly married couples were given household items and sarees, while social activists and guests present on the occasion wished them a happy conjugal life. The marriage was a celebration like any other wedding, which included the procession, photography, music and the wedding rituals.

Narayan Seva Sansthan president Prashant Agarwal said the institution had so far organised 34 mass weddings in which over 2,000 differently abled couples were married. “Differently abled people find it difficult to marry because of financial constraints and physical difficulties. This platform has enabled them to find their soul mates, who would support them in their struggle,” he said.

Mr. Agarwal said the objectives of mass weddings were social inclusion, accessible atmosphere and accountability of every differently abled person in order to help the couples lead a normal life and become a part of mainstream society.

New phase

Ramu Kumari and Ganpat from Pratapgarh, both of whom suffered from polio and had lost their fathers, were hopeful that their marriage would initiate a new phase in their lives. Arvind and Sonam from Barabanki took a pledge not to take dowry and generate public opinion against the social evil.

The Narayan Seva Sansthan has taken up activities such as artificial limb distribution, corrective surgery, skill education, healthcare support, free food offering and talent nurturing along, with mass wedding ceremonies for the differently abled to bring them to the mainstream. Mr. Agarwal said the Sansthan had launched the World of Humanity Foundation for nurturing their skills.